Swivl Launches Engageable, a Real-Time Attention Management Tool That Empowers Educators and Students to Navigate AI Transformation

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / According to Gloria Mark, Ph.D., attention spans are declining, averaging just 47 seconds on any screen. This is making it harder than ever for educators to develop their students' interests in learning. Now AI is about to make that even harder by putting the cognitive challenges that used to require sustained attention a click away. Swivl, a future-ready edtech company with a suite of reflective tools, is addressing this challenge with its latest offering, Engageable, a real-time attention management tool with embedded mindfulness.

"AI's impact on education will be 10x larger and faster than the internet," said Brian Lamb, CEO and co-founder of Swivl. "We believe that creating an intentional process for how students manage their attention is a necessary part of the education community's response to AI."

Engageable helps users take on the attentional resistance of developing new interests in a more mindful and measured way. In the classroom, when a user starts the Pulse timer, they are prompted to take a deep breath and constructively recommit their attention in short intervals, tracking the ensuing time spent by activity. This helps build awareness of attention and how they are developing interests. Then, Engageable provides options to Recharge whenever stress or anxiety gets in the way, or to Record actions and reflections when it makes sense.

"With Engageable, my eighth-grade students are able to take a much-needed break while doing deeper work. In merely two minutes, the Recharge exercises melt away their stress and anxiety, and boost their mood and productivity," said Andrea Trudeau, Middle School Librarian & Ph.D. Candidate.

"AI has the potential to lift us to new heights if we manage this transition well," continued Lamb. "We know from our work observing thousands of classrooms that human capacity depends on how you manage attention before natural interest develops instead of just after. It's teaching the ability to engage, not just be engaged; that makes the difference."

Signing up for and using Engageable is free with affordable plans for power users and institutions. For more information, visit https://getengageable.com/.

ABOUT SWIVL

Swivl is a future-ready edtech company with a suite of reflective tools. Started by two technologists, the company built its foundation in education with tools to support the development of classroom management skills. From our work observing thousands of classrooms, we have learned an important lesson: engageability is essential to developing human capacity. Our aim is to help schools and the greater education community make this lesson live on.

