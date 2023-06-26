AIQ Names Executive Team to Lead U.S. and International Expansion

Technology Veteran Blake Wetzel Takes Over as CEO; Sam Aleiwe Continues as COO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, today announced appointment of its new executive team. Blake Wetzel, who previously served as chief revenue officer and chief operating officer of the Canadian 5G and fixed wireless provider TERAGO, has assumed the role of AIQ's chief executive officer. Sam Aleiwe will continue in his capacity as AIQ's chief operating officer. The two executives will oversee the company's strategic initiatives and growth strategies.

Blake Wetzel, a long-time technology veteran, assumes the role of AIQ's chief executive officer after spending four years in executive capacities with TERAGO, Canada's largest private cellular network provider. While at TERAGO, he was responsible for the company's revenue-generating activities, including sales, marketing, product management, and customer experience. Prior to joining TERAGO, Wetzel worked in executive sales and business development capacities with Rackspace and CenturyLink.

"It is a tremendous honor for me to be tasked with growing the formidable success AIQ has experienced over the past two decades, and help even more enterprises organically increase EBITDA by evaluating and optimizing their vendor relationships," said Wetzel. "I'm eager to work alongside Sam-and all of AIQ's talented team members-to build upon the company's market leadership position and expand our reach in both domestic and international markets."

Sam Aleiwe will continue as AIQ's chief operating officer, a post he has held for the past two years. He initially joined the company in 2015, and subsequently held leadership positions in operations.

"I'm delighted to work alongside Blake, who brings substantial experience, as well as a fresh perspective, to our organization," noted Aleiwe. "His passion for excellence and delivering superior client experiences aligns perfectly with AIQ's philosophy. I am confident that the addition of Blake will allow AIQ to continue its upward trajectory and deliver even greater value to our clients."

"Copley is pleased to welcome Blake to AIQ, and we look forward to his stewardship in expanding the company's client base," said Jan Prokop, principal at Copley Equity Partners and AIQ board member. "We see tremendous value in the AIQ process, which enables businesses to reduce costs and increase working capital by evaluating and renegotiating large and complex technology expenses. Brad and Ashli Buxton have built a great business and we are very excited to support Blake, Sam, and the rest of the AIQ team in the next chapter of AIQ's growth while continuing to enjoy Brad's and Ashli's support at the AIQ board level."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to large enterprises around the world. Through AIQ's proprietary reverse-auction process, clients have enjoyed supplier savings of 44 percent on average since the company's inception 20 years ago. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions and direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and executing contracts. AIQ's clients organically increase enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers.

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com.

