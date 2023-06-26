IKIN Inc.: IKIN Announces Partnership with Japan-Based INTEC I.T. USA to Develop Holographic Solutions with IKIN SDK, Hardware

Relationship Will Offer IKIN RYZ, IKIN ARC, and Holographic Content Creation Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced it has signed a product development agreement with INTEC I.T. USA, a U.S. subsidiary of INTEC, a Japan-based provider of advanced technologies for business and consumer applications. As part of the arrangement, INTEC will enter into product development for the IKIN ARC large-format display, the IKIN RYZ mobile holographic display using the associated Software Development Kit (SDK), and development tools.

Based in Tokyo, INTEC provides comprehensive IT and communications technology services to its customers. The company's extensive product portfolio includes bioinformatics, audio-visual solutions, software development, cloud network services, and system integration capabilities. INTEC will use its internal development resources to create holographic solutions for existing and prospective customers.

"INTEC is one of the largest and most respected technology providers in Asia," said Joe Ward, IKIN co-founder and chief executive officer. "INTEC's enthusiasm for our technology makes them a great partner to create meaningful and transformative volumetric interactions. We appreciate this entry into the international market and look forward to working closely with them on expanding the partnership moving forward."

IKIN's innovative holographic solutions-including its IKIN RYZ mobile holographic display and IKIN ARC large-format devices-are ideally suited for consumer and commercial applications.

"IKIN has amazing next-generation technologies for holographic solutions and display," said Sam Sakata of INTEC I.T. USA. "We believe our partnership makes it possible to build new Metaverse services/platform."

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its development tools to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. More information on the company's ARC large-format holographic display and its RYZ mobile holographic display are available on IKIN's website.

