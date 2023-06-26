Cognito Therapeutics, a neurotechnology company advancing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, today announced that it will present four scientific abstracts at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2023 (AAIC). The largest international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science, AAIC will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands and online from July 16-20, 2023.

"We are thrilled to share our findings, which demonstrate the potential of our non-invasive neuromodulation therapy in reducing white matter atrophy, preserving axons, and potentially preventing damage to myelin and oligodendrocytes in patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Ralph Kern, M.D. MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. "White matter plays a critical role in brain function and by reducing white matter atrophy and myelin loss, we may be able to slow down the progression of the disease. We look forward to discussing our latest research on the relationship between neuronal activity and Alzheimer's disease and how it may represent a promising treatment target, with the global Alzheimer's research community at AAIC."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: Decay in entorhinal white matter/gray matter contrast in Alzheimer's Disease patients is reduced by 40Hz sensory stimulation.

Presenting Author: Xiao Da Ph.D.

Poster Title: Lobe-specific changes in white matter volume and myelination following 6-month 40 Hz gamma sensory stimulation in patients on the Alzheimer's disease spectrum.

Presenting Author: Aylin Cimenser, Ph.D.

Poster Title: A Randomized, Double-blind, Sham-controlled, Adaptive-Design Pivotal Trial of Sensory Stimulation in Subjects with Alzheimer's Disease.

Presenting Author: Celine Houser, R.N.

Poster Title: Sensory-Evoked 40Hz Gamma Oscillation: A Feasible and Promising Treatment Option for Alzheimer's Disease

Presenting Author: Mihály Hajós Ph.D.

To meet with the Cognito team on-site at AAIC, please contact aaic2023@cognitotx.com.

