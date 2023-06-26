Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 14:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Centre national des arts plastiques launches a call for application for a commissioned artwork in memory of the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So that the genocidal massacre of the Tutsis carried out in Rwanda from April to July 1994 remains firmly fixed within our collective memory, France seeks to pay a national tribute to the victims' memory by launching a project for creating a national memorial. The artwork will be permanently placed on the esplanade between the Pont de l'Alma and the Pont des Invalides bridges, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, jointly visible with several historic monuments.

The Centre national des arts plastiques launches a call for application for a commissioned artwork in memory of the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda

Led by the Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap), this international call for application will allow for the selection of the artist commissioned to design and create this work of art. This call for application seeks to select an artist or artist collective whose the professional artistic career is validated by creations and exhibitions at professional art venues, such as art galleries, contemporary art centres, and museums.

Application must be received via electronic mail and no later than 31 July 2023 (12 noon).

The consultation dossier for this firststage of the call for application procedure ('application stage') can be freely consulted and downloaded via the public-procurement platform (https://www.marches-publics.gouv.fr) or on the website Cnap.fr (https://www.cnap.fr/en/call-application-commissioned- artwork-memory-rwandan-genocide-of-the-tutsi).

The steering and selection committee will gather in September 2023 to choose 3 to 5 application dossiers.Informed at the end of September 2023, the preselected applicants will carry out a study for the creation of their proposed artwork. The chosen applicants will have until 8 January 2024 to submit their study report. The steering and selection committee will gather a second time in January 2024 to choose the project to be pursued. The winning project will be publicly announced on 7 April 2024. The chosen artist could be presented to the public during the genocide's 30th annual commemoration. The artwork will be inaugurated on 7 April 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129272/CNAP.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140389/CNAP_Logo.jpg

Centre national des arts plastiques Logo

Contact:
Sandrine Vallée-Potelle
Head of the Communications, Information and Professional Resources Department
sandrine.vallee-potelle@cnap.fr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-centre-national-des-arts-plastiques-launches-a-call-for-application-for-a-commissioned-artwork-in-memory-of-the-genocide-against-the-tutsi-of-rwanda-301862999.html

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.