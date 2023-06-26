Voip-Pal.Com Inc.: VoIP-Pal Provides Legal Update on the Status of Current Patent Litigation

WACO, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to provide a legal update of recent developments in the current patent litigation.



At a hearing held on June 12, 2023, in Case No. 6:20-CV-00272-ADA the Court granted VoIP-Pal's motion to reconsider the Court's final construction of the term "routing message" and construed the term to mean "a message that includes a callee user name field and a route field."

VoIP-Pal has filed a stipulation dismissing its lawsuit against Samsung in the Western District of Texas (WDTX).

As a result of stipulations dismissing the lawsuits against Facebook, Google, and Twitter in the Northern District of California (NDCAL), the pending motions for judgment on the pleadings against U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234; 10,880,721; and 10,218,606 have been denied as moot. Additionally, the PTAB has terminated Meta's and Google's involvement in IPRs filed against U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721.



Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, "We are very pleased to be done with the cases in California and to have the Alice motions behind us. This now allows us to focus all of our attention on the upcoming trials this October in Waco, Texas, vs. Verizon and T-Mobile, and the ongoing case against Amazon asserting our RBR continuation patent."

Mr. Malak also said, "I would also like to express my appreciation to our lead attorney Lewis Hudnell and his firm for all of their hard work and dedication to our success. We are very happy to have him on our team as we move forward together towards achieving our monetization goals. Patience is a virtue."

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com IR Contact:

Rich Inza (954) 495-4600



