Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 14:34
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Soil's Breakthrough: DeFi Protocol's Business Model Validated by Local Financial Regulator

DJ Soil's Breakthrough: DeFi Protocol's Business Model Validated by Local Financial Regulator 

Chainwire 
Soil's Breakthrough: DeFi Protocol's Business Model Validated by Local Financial Regulator 
26-Jun-2023 / 13:01 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Soil 
Estonia, Tallinn, June 26, 2023 - Soil, the innovative blockchain-based lending protocol, announces that it has 
received confirmation from the local financial markets regulator that the planned operations on the Soil Platform are 
compliant with the jurisdiction's regulations. This confirmation is a significant milestone for Soil, as it confirms 
the validity of its business model assumptions. 
 
Soil is building a self-balancing DeFi protocol that will bridge the gap between borrowers (traditional businesses / 
private debt founds) and lenders (stablecoin holders). Soil will facilitate a debt marketplace where established 
companies in various industries can raise funds by applying for loans from stablecoin holders. 
 
"We hired several teams of lawyers from different countries and waited for long weeks to receive official confirmation 
from the local regulator that the activities planned on our Soil Platform are legal", said Jakub Bojan, CEO of Soil. 
"Despite this great success, we continue to work and do our best to ensure that our project is at the forefront of the 
cryptocurrency market and is transparent and safe for our partners and investors around the world." 
Prioritising the need for security on the platform, Soil is not only adapting to current regulations but also to the 
upcoming revolutionary changes for the cryptocurrency world, namely the EU MICA regulation. 
 
With an innovative business model and solid legal support, Soil is well-positioned to launch an innovative lending 
system. Soil's actions will undoubtedly inspire confidence among the investment community and potential partners in the 
DeFi ecosystem. 
About Soil 
Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, 
reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain 
financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist 
off-chain. Soil revenue model profits from fees earned by connecting lenders and borrowers and arbitrage on the cost of 
capital. 
Contact: 
Name: Jakub 
Email: contact@soil.co 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1665759 26-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4ee0ac045ef7f3b4d270a6897df22eb8

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665759&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.