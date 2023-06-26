

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate dropped for the third straight month in May, though marginally, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate edged down to 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in the previous month. That was in line with economists.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 802,300 in May from 821,900 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young persons, which is applied to the below 24 age group, declined to 96,300 in May from 98,300 in the previous month.



