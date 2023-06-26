Jaguar Health, Inc.: First U.S.-Based Canine Cancer Registry, Founded by Jaguar Health, Joins International Network to Help Advance Canine and Human Cancer Research

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) announced today that the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange) has joined the Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance - an international network of veterinary cancer registries with a mission to: 1) promote international collaborations in animal cancer surveillance and research; 2) create a consensus on and foster the establishment of standardized methods for animal cancer coding and reporting; 3) provide an inclusive channel to exchange information between veterinary cancer registries.

"The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. team has compiled the first successful canine cancer registry in the United States and will be an invaluable addition to our international effort to track canine cancer and establish standards for animal cancer coding and reporting," said Maria Lucia Zaidan Dagli, DVM, MS, PhD, President, Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance (GIVCS). "Since humans and dogs share the same environments, develop many of the same cancers, and share most of the same DNA, the data being collected by the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry can have important applications for comparative oncology research that can benefit both humans and their canine cousins."

Jaguar Health's Take C.H.A.R.G.E. is a first-of-its-kind national canine cancer registry compiling incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment. The registry catalogs key data points to know cancer's impact by breed, type, age, gender, and location. The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry is sponsored by Jaguar Animal Health, and is cosponsored by TogoRun, a global health communications agency.

"The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. team is eager to help fill a major research gap among the U.S. veterinary community by tracking canine cancer incidence and prevalence data," said Jaguar Health founder, President, and CEO Lisa Conte. "We look forward to working with the Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance to help advance comparative oncology research that has already helped so many people and dogs recover from cancer and may one day lead to a cure."

On June 8th, the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry hosted a briefing for legislative staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., led by co-chair of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), that provided an overview of the registry and of canine cancer in the United States. GIVCS co-coordinator, Chiara Palmieri, DVM, PhD, Diplomate ECVP, presented an overview of international standards to code canine cancers based on a universally accepted human cancer coding system. Carol Robertson-Plouch, DVM, a member of the board of directors of The Canines-N-Kids Foundation, presented the foundation's efforts to put an end to the cancers children and canines both develop, including bone and brain cancer, lymphoma and leukemia. Amy Leblanc, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology), Director, Comparative Oncology Program at the National Cancer Institute, presented an overview of the contributions that research into naturally occurring canine cancers is providing to human cancer research and drug development.

According to the National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, roughly 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the US. Dogs respond to cancer treatments in similar ways to humans and, for the most part, dogs receive human chemotherapeutic agents during treatment and suffer the same side effects as humans, such as nausea and diarrhea. The dynamics of treatment care and supportive care are remarkably similar in dogs and humans, with, for example, approximately 40% of dogs having their cancer care interrupted due to treatment-related diarrhea.



Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB includes eight leading US veterinarians specializing in canine oncology and surgery. One of the board's activities is driving adoption of a consistent canine cancer diagnostic coding system in the US and supporting the goals of the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute Comparative Oncology Program.

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB members include SAB co-chairs Clifford and Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACVS; as well as Susan Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), also known as Dr Sue Cancer Vet®; Trina Hazzah, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), CVCH; Chad M. Johannes, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology); Doug Thamm, V.M.D., Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology); David Vail, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology); and Rachel Venable, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology).

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Website

Data from the registry is accessible to the public via an interactive, easy-to-use dashboard on the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. website, with open access for clinical practitioners and academia to all canine cancer medical record data for research purposes. The registry continues to grow as veterinary clinics and pet owners upload medical records of dogs with cancer at no cost to clinics or pet owners. The data is de-identified, anonymized, and protected following General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines to ensure participant information privacy.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Therapeutics, & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on the development of rare disease indications of crofelemer and expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

