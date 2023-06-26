

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the loss of the submarine expedition that went missing during a dive to the deep sea to explore the Titanic shipwreck.



OceanGate's Titan submersible with five people on board left St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, on June 18, and contact with the small underwater vessel was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into the sea.



After an extensive search and rescue effort by multiple agencies from various countries, wreckage of the Titan submersible was located on the ocean floor approximately 500 meters off the bow of the Titanic.



OceanGate declared later that its chief executive Stockton Rush, veteran French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Dubai-based British explorer and businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman have died.



The probe is conducted by the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation in co-ordination with Canadian, UK and French authorities.



U.S. Coast Guard Chief investigator Captain Jason Neubauer said that during the course of the investigation, the Board will work to determine the cause of the disaster, and make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.



It will recommend if there is need for new laws or regulations, or amendment or repeal existing laws or regulations, to prevent the recurrence of the casualty.



The board will look into whether there is evidence that a criminal or civil act that contributed to the cause of the casualty has been committed, so that the matter may be referred to appropriate authorities for prosecution, he told reporters in Boston.



