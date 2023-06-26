BioTech Medics Inc.: Biotech Medics, Inc. Provides a Company Update on the Company's New Business Plan for 2023

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the firm has made significant steps to diversify BMCS into a new dynamic and productive business. Management is transitioning back to its vast history and roots in the biotech sector.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "BMCS has finally elevated from the Expert Market to an OTC Markets Yield status and ultimately to a Current status. Over the past two years we focused most of our efforts as a digital asset business and as a result faced significant opposition in the regulatory environment, as a result of this the management has decided to shift its assets and energy back the origins of the firm, the biotech sector as our path. Management has also abandoned its name change to BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund, retaining our current name. Note BMCS still maintains significant digital assets and management is currently in negotiations to utilize those assets to enhance our new vision.

Our new business model going forward will be in the calcium, calcium carbonate and silica marketplaces. In the coming weeks we will provide investors with information regarding our new ventures; management feels this path is very exciting and beneficial for sustained growth. We really think our opportunities are tremendous in this sector. Next week we will launch our new website @ www.biotechmedics.co that will be informative of this new vision and following this launch we will discuss and announce (with press) deals we currently have in place and the assets we are acquiring. Coming soon we will also announce visions we have with our related companies and how they will fit within this new direction.

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. is and has historically been a biotech firm that still has significant digital assets.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)

EMAIL: tonymillertmiller@gail.com

WEBSITE: www.biotechmedics.co

PHONE: 800.988.3782/ 661.544.0275

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763610/Biotech-Medics-Inc-Provides-a-Company-Update-on-the-Companys-New-Business-Plan-for-2023