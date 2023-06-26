Teverra LLC: Teverra and GET Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Knowledge Transfer to Those That Need It Most for the Energy Transition

Focusing on the transitioning energy workforce by providing targeted education and upskilling for the evolving market: Teverra (Formerly Petrolern) and GET (Global Energy Transition) announce the formation of a strategic alliance to provide technical training to advance displaced energy workers, professionals, and entrepreneurs, toward new or existing businesses or employment opportunities to include the new low-carbon emissions economy.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / As the energy markets continue to expand, GET and Teverra will focus on training the evolving workforce. This alliance will create opportunities and partnerships for individuals and businesses through education (upskilling and reskilling), focusing on clean energy arenas. This will work to help the hydrocarbon workforce build on their existing skillset for these growing markets, ensuring the transition to advance energy production into existing or emerging verticals and support opportunities in the carbon neutral world.









As part of the strategic alliance, Teverra, a leading consulting and training provider for the emerging energy market will provide targeted training for energy professionals seeking to expand their knowledge of the geothermal, carbon storage, and low carbon hydrocarbon spaces. Teverra will use its expertise to help GET achieve their mission to assist the transitioning workforce into an expanding energy market.

Sonia Clayton, Chairman of the Global Energy Transition Organization (GET), said:" We are excited about the GET and Teverra partnership. Teamwork is a critical aspect of success. Tevarra and GET will be working together to help others upskill and reskill, while inspiring the energy sector to work as a team to promote a healthy Energy Transition."

Dr. Hamed Soroush, Founder and CEO of Teverra, states: "Trained workforce is the backbone of the success for the energy industry. Understanding this, we have defined knowledge transfer as one of our main missions at Teverra. We are proud to have more than 10 years of history in training the energy workforce. Upskilling and reskilling oil and gas personnel to expand their expertise into renewable energy disciplines is essential to keep them in the energy industry and broaden opportunities for their employment. This alliance is a big step toward this goal."

About Teverra

Teverra is a leading-edge training, technology, and consulting company working on subsurface solutions for geothermal, carbon storage, and traditional hydrocarbon projects. Teverra training designs and delivers practical courses on a wide range of energy topics. Customized, in-house courses are designed to fit our clients' specific needs and involve the most knowledgeable international experts to fulfill the requirements. As of today, Teverra has conducted 250+ public and in-house courses on different topics in a variety of locations. Visit Teverra's website to learn more. Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/teverra/

GET description: GET is a network of volunteer executives passionate about helping people! We are advancing displaced energy workers, professionals, and entrepreneurs, toward new or existing businesses or employment opportunities to include the new low-carbon emissions economy. Visit GET's website to learn more.

