Commerce.AI Unveils Auto-MATE 2.0: Industry-Specific Automation With Next-Gen Generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Commerce.AI, a pioneering AI-driven technology firm, is delighted to announce the release of auto-MATE 2.0, the next evolution of its Generative AI solution, first launched a few months ago. This latest edition introduces a robust library of industry-specific automation tasks, designed to fundamentally revolutionize operational efficiency across sectors.

Building on the initial success of auto-MATE, Commerce.AI has pushed the boundaries of its AI technology with auto-MATE 2.0. This upgraded edition integrates a comprehensive library of automation tasks, providing businesses with a cutting-edge tool designed to optimize a diverse array of operational processes.

"Our latest release, auto-MATE 2.0, is a game-changer in the realm of AI-powered automation," said CEO Andy Pandharikar. "By expanding the task library, enhancing generative AI capabilities, and introducing industry-specific automation tasks, we're redefining what businesses can achieve in terms of efficiency, productivity, and overall performance."

The auto-MATE 2.0 task library offers several advanced features such as automated summarization, extraction of notes and action items, and summarization of interview calls. These functionalities represent a substantial improvement from the original version, ensuring no detail is overlooked and significantly enhancing productivity.

In addition, the task library includes a range of industry-specific automations. Whether for administrative procedures in healthcare, talent acquisition in HR, or supply chain processes in manufacturing, auto-MATE 2.0 is tailored to meet the unique needs of various sectors.

"Auto-MATE 2.0, with its ability to adapt and learn from the unique requirements of each business, takes our original capabilities to the next level," added Pandharikar. "With its capacity to handle both industry-specific and cross-industry tasks, this product is set to disrupt traditional operational processes."

With the introduction of auto-MATE 2.0, Commerce.AI continues to lead the charge in the rapidly evolving field of AI and automation. Building on the legacy established by the original auto-MATE solution, the new release empowers businesses to streamline operations, reduce errors, and gain a competitive edge.

