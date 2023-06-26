Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Shareholder Investment

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Shareholder Investment

Yorkshire Water Services Limited ("YWS")

Yorkshire Water is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Kelda Holdings Limited ("KHL"), parent of Yorkshire Water, have agreed to contribute £500million to KHL by 30 June to support Yorkshire Water's accelerated investment programme, including previously announced investment of £180m to reduce storm overflow spills, as well as plans for improvement more generally. £400m will be down streamed immediately to YWS as a repayment of the intercompany loan from YWS to a subsidiary of KHL, exceeding the £300m June 2023 repayment agreed with Ofwat.

Commenting, Yorkshire Water and Kelda Holdings CEO Nicola Shaw said: "This is a very significant financial commitment and statement of support by the owners of Yorkshire Water, providing the financial resources necessary as we embark on the biggest investment programme since privatisation, including undertaking our largest ever environmental investment programme between 2025 and 2030."

