Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that it will be participating in the Jefferies Vitamins and Supplements Conference, June 27, in London, England.

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will be attending this prestigious industry conference as an invited speaker, and he will be included in a panel titled "Growing Impact of Emerging and Disruptive Brands." Mr. Sobel will be joined on stage by:

Darcy Laceby, Co-Founder of Absolute Collagen

Lucy Goff, Founder of Lyma

Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO at Rem3dy Health

Solomon Hedaya Chief Growth Officer of Fortress

Jefferies' conferences are by invitation only, and bring together major global investors, blue chip multinational corporations, and High Growth/Emerging Players. BioHarvest is being featured in this Vitamins and Supplements Conference in the High Growth/Emerging Player category, and the confirmed attendees include select financial investment entities and some of the world's largest Consumer Packaged Goods companies.

"I am honored to be on a panel with such industry leaders. This is a great and timely opportunity to demonstrate how VINIA is disrupting the nutraceutical market and to raise the awareness for the innovative capabilities of our Botanical Synthesis technology in bringing the power of the plant kingdom to consumers. I am confident that the science and technology which I will be emphasizing during my panel discussion will have a strong echo with the panel's attendants that include institutional investors and potential strategic partners for BioHarvest," stated CEO Ilan Sobel.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, wealth, and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer



For investor information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 778.686.3855

Email: info@bioharvest.com

For VINIA information, please contact:

VINIA Customer Success Team

Phone: 1.888.882.2023

Email: hello@vinia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171293