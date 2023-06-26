Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
26.06.23
09:34 Uhr
2,840 Euro
+0,040
+1,43 %
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 15:48
Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Sally Austin

2. Lyn Colloff

3. Paul Durkin

4. Tom Hinton

5. Ian Keilty

6. Daniel Porte

7. James Wroath

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

1. Chief People Officer

2. Company Secretary

3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

4. Chief Financial Officer

5. Chief Operating Officer

6. Strategy Director

7. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Partnership Shares Volume(s)

Matching

Shares

Volume(s)

1. £2.5195; nil

60

15

2. £2.5195; nil

60

15

3. £2.5195; nil

119

29

4. £2.5195; nil

59

14

5. £2.5195; nil

60

15

6. £2.5195; nil

59

14

7. £2.5195; nil

59

14

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

1. £151.17

75

2. £151.17

75

3. £299.83

148

4. £148.66

73

5. £151.17

75

6. £148.66

73

7. £148.65

73

e)

Date of the transaction

23 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000


© 2023 PR Newswire
