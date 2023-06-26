First North Denmark: Enalyzer A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Enalyzer A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at a general meeting on 18 April 2023. The last day of trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 13 July 2023. ISIN: DK0060070589 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Enalyzer ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.25): 3,826,860 shares ------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 25761618 ------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENALYZ ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 38351 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66