Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 16:12
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sovereign capital backs New World Group portfolio company Valesco in €460m acquisition of Accor HQ in Paris

  • New World Group's portfolio company The Valesco Group, is Europe's fastest growing real estate investor.
  • New World Group acquired a strategic stake in Valesco in 2019.

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Group's ("NWG") portfolio company, The Valesco Group ("Valesco"), is the fastest growing London headquartered European real estate asset manager. Valesco has completed via a sale and leaseback transaction, the €460 million acquisition of Sequana Tower.

The iconic tower in Paris serves as the global headquarters of Accor SA ("Accor"), the largest hospitality group in Europe and sixth largest globally. This acquisition represents the largest office deal of the year in Continental Europe and the largest office deal in France since 2021.

NWG made a strategic investment in Valesco in 2019 and has had a long-standing partnership with Valesco since the launch of NWG in 2017. NWG's sovereign investor backed Valesco's fund and provided the equity on the acquisition of Sequana Tower.

Adam Sadiq, Co-founder and CEO of New World Group, said: "We are delighted with the landmark acquisition of Accor's global HQ. It is a testament to the differentiated value proposition that Valesco delivers to institutional investors across the globe. This further demonstrates NWG's capabilities in providing a strategic platform to our portfolio companies that optimises shareholder returns."

Shiraz Jiwa, Founder and CEO of The Valesco Group, added: "Sequana Tower represents the latest addition to our growing portfolio of mission critical, futureproof landmark assets. In Accor, with whom we have a very strong working relationship, we have added a global hospitality behemoth with a highly differentiated offering to our tenant roster."

About New World Group

Headquartered in London, New World Group is a global, diversified investor-operator at the intersection of finance and technology. The firm provides leading global investors access to differentiated value propositions focusing on disruption, digitisation and real impact across markets and sectors. For more information about New World Group, please visit www.nwgp.com.

About The Valesco Group

Headquartered in London, The Valesco Group is a specialist real estate manager with €2.5 Billion of assets under management. Valesco is authorised and regulated by the UK FCA - its core philosophy is to deliver consistently strong alternative returns and asset value growth across market cycles to its investors. For more information about Valesco, please visit www.thevalescogroup.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sovereign-capital-backs-new-world-group-portfolio-company-valesco-in-460m-acquisition-of-accor-hq-in-paris-301863278.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
