Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ESG Global (ESGG) on June 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ESGG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on June 27, 2023.

ESGG Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/171294_1fd70b54d4ed7afe_001full.jpg

ESG Global (ESGG) aims to secure carbon credits by cultivating biomass crops, which will be supplied as raw materials for various eco-friendly products. Its native token, ESGG, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on June 27, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing ESG Global

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of ESG Global (ESGG), which aims to secure carbon credits by cultivating biomass crops, which will be supplied as raw materials for various eco-friendly products. Additionally, ESGG is working to establish a resource circulation system by promoting the widespread adoption of microbial food waste processors, a move aimed at mitigating environmental pollution.

ESG Global is an enterprise devoted to the reduction of greenhouse gases through various innovative methods. Their partner, GL Plus, has launched the first microbial food processor and persistently investigates microorganisms to decompose biodegradable plastics and various foods. ESG Global's waste resource system, which uses microorganisms to minimize greenhouse gas emissions during waste treatment, turns waste into useful by-products like compost and feed.

They also operate a plant farm focusing on the cultivation of plants that effectively absorb carbon dioxide and fine dust, contributing to environmental improvement. The plants from the farm find use in eco-friendly feeds and as raw materials for diverse eco-friendly products, thereby promoting sustainable practices.

ESG Global's dedication extends to supporting carbon neutrality practices. They gather data on greenhouse gas reduction efforts through a dedicated app and provide support via their ESGG platform. This platform encourages transactions that contribute to a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

To create comprehensive carbon-neutral ecosystems, ESG Global has developed a Mainnet encompassing a range of services like resource circulation systems, carbon-neutral apps, dedicated shopping malls, and tokens. Their commitment lies in providing holistic solutions for a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

About ESGG Token

Within the ecosystem of this project, ESGG tokens serve as a means of proving investors' ownership stakes and facilitating transactions. Based on ERC-20, ESGG has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on June 27, 2023, investors who are interested in ESGG can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about ESGG Token:

Official Website: https://esgglobal.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ESG_GLOBAL1

Telegram: https://t.me/esg_global1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@esg.global

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7181c32cc2e66ef347a164788aa9411cd2781f06

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171294