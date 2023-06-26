AEG Presents and Spotify Partner With Gold House To Advance Asian Talent in the Music Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Supporting the advancement of API talent in the music industry, AEG Presents, Spotify and Gold House hosted the Gold House Music Futures Showcase at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on June 20, 2023 where three rising API musicians-Rhea Raj, Alex Porat, and Mad Tsai - performed live in front of music industry leaders and tastemakers.

The musicians were finalists from the second annual Gold House Futures Music Accelerator Program, which nurtures, develops, and promotes talent in the API community, and were selected by prominent executives and artists working within the music industry.

"AEG Presents is a proud supporter of the Gold House Music Futures program as an accelerator for API voices in the music industry," said Ron Chiu, Chief Strategy Officer, AEG Presents, "Showcasing these three talented artists at the historic El Rey Theatre is the perfect platform to amplify their creative voices and support their rapid rise as artists and performers. We are excited to journey alongside them as they continue to grow in their careers."

In addition to playing on stage at the El Rey Theatre, the three finalists were given an opportunity to record and release Spotify Singles via the streaming service's in-house studio. They also participated in "masterclass" experiences with both AEG Presents and Spotify executives designed to create a pathway to expand their audiences and gain invaluable insights into the inner workings of the music business. Masterclass activities included meetings with API musicians, learning what it takes to be booked and perform at music festivals and how to market and promote your talent.

The Gold House Futures Music Accelerator Program is a crucial pillar of the Gold House Futures, a program to advance the success of emerging API leaders. Those selected receive direct investment, skill-building mentorship, and brand-building promotion.

Gold House, the leading cultural ecosystem, propels Asian Pacific communities across every corner of industry and culture to power tomorrow for all. Through a suite of innovative programs and platforms, we unite, champion, and invest in Asian Pacific creators and companies. To learn more, visit www.goldhouse.org.

Flyer for the Gold House, AEG Presents and Gold House showcase Music Futures

