A Bloomberg Reflection on 75 Years Since Windrush

In 1948, HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks in England, bringing more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean. This was a historic moment that saw mass migration and shaped modern Britain. June 22, 2023 marks its 75th anniversary. Across the UK, communities will come together to celebrate the contributions of the Windrush Generation and their families.

As a descendant of the Windrush Generation, Sonia Meggie, EMEA, D&I Client Partner for News and Media at Bloomberg, shares what Windrush Day means to her and how everyone can get involved.

This year's Windrush Day marks 75 years since we've seen mass migration from the Caribbean, Africa and many other countries.

HMT Empire Windrush brought 492 passengers to the UK from Caribbean islands such as Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, to help fill post-War labour shortages. Those who came in response played a critical role in those efforts, and made an enormous contribution to make the UK what it is today.

My parents are from Jamaica and it is really important for me to know about my heritage, culture and history. My grandparents arrived in the UK in the 1950's (ten years prior to my parents arriving) and faced discrimination and racism. They had to work really hard as a family to overcome the barriers they faced. Like many others who arrived during this period, they wanted a better life for their children.

It is unclear how many people from the Windrush generation are still in the UK, but the number is thought to be in the thousands. Their careers often started as manual workers, cleaners, drivers, transport employees and nurses in the newly established NHS - and some broke new ground in representing Black Britons in society. They are among more than 500,000 UK residents who arrived before 1971, but it is important to note that many arrived prior to the UK's "invitation".

I'm really proud of my heritage and acknowledge the sacrifice it took to migrate to the UK. As a third generation descendant I understand how important it is for me to be a role model, and shine the light on those who come from my community. We have achieved many things and will continue to be positive examples for future generations.

In April 2018, it emerged that the UK Home Office had not kept the records of those granted permission to stay, and had not issued the paperwork they needed to confirm their status. It remains important to acknowledge those facing turmoil due to the Windrush scandal.

On Windrush Day, there are many ways that we can all get involved, such as visiting Bloomberg cultural partners who are hosting bespoke Windrush events such as The V&A, and the Museum of London. I'll be volunteering with the Black Cultural Archives, who are featuring a Windrush stamp collection with Royal Mail. I will also spend time with family and friends to acknowledge and recognize all that we've achieved and also to celebrate our culture.

All around the UK there'll be talks, exhibitions, and activities taking place so there are many ways for people to get involved and learn more.

On July 4th, Bloomberg will be hosting a panel discussion with Jacqueline Mckenzie, award winning human-rights lawyer and a member of the independent advisory group that delivered the Windrush Lessons Learned Review in March 2020, which resulted in an official apology from the Home Secretary. Further details on the event are available here.

