Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
WKN: A2PH52 | ISIN: EE3100145616 | Ticker-Symbol: DN31
Stuttgart
26.06.23
08:00 Uhr
0,139 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
26.06.2023 | 15:12
Baltika: Takeover of shares of minority shareholders for conducting merger; entry into merger agreement

By a market announcement dated 22.06.2023, AS Baltika informed shareholders of the contemplated merger of AS Baltika as merged company with the main shareholder of AS Baltika KJK BLTK Holding OÜ (hereinafter referred to as the "Main Shareholder") as merging company, under which also takeover of shares of the minority shareholders of AS Baltika may be conducted.

AS Baltika hereby announces that on 26.06.2023, the Main Shareholder has served an application to the management of AS Baltika for the takeover of shares of the minority shareholders of AS Baltika (squeeze-out) for a monetary compensation of EUR 0.08 per share for conducting the merger of AS Baltika as merged company and the Main Shareholder as merging company in accordance with § 4211 of the Commercial Code. In addition, AS Baltika hereby announces the entry into merger agreement with the Main Shareholder. The merger and the conditions thereof have also been approved by a resolution of AS Baltika's supervisory board. The merger agreement is available at the website of AS Baltika on www.baltikagroup.com.

In the application, the Main Shareholder has requested to convene the general meeting of shareholders of AS Baltika to decide on the takeover, the merger and the delisting of the AS Baltika's shares.

In connection with the above, the management of AS Baltika is in the process of preparing the general meeting of shareholders. The notice on the general meeting of shareholders together with accompanying documents required under applicable law will be published soon under a separate market announcement.

Brigitta Kippak
Chairman of the Management Board, CEO
brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com


