Augmentum Fintech Plc - Investor Meet Company Presentation on 7 July

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2023



Augmentum Fintech plc

Investor Meet Company: Investor Presentation on 7 July

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will host a presentation for investors on 7 July 2023 at the revised time of 09.00 a.m.

During the presentation, Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, will present the Company's financial results for the six months ending 31 March 2023.

This presentation will be via the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered on the Investor Meet Company platform will have their invitations updated automatically.

END

Enquiries

Augmentum FintechTim Levene (Portfolio Manager)Georgie Hazell Kivell (Marketing and IR) +44 (0)20 3961 5420georgie@augmentum.vc Quill PRNick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook(Press and Media) +44 (0)20 7466 5050press@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLPLiz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital MarketsHarry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLPPaul Griggs (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.