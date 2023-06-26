ProteinQure Inc. Announces Robust Preclinical Efficacy in a Triple Negative Breast Cancer Mouse Tumour Model Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / ProteinQure, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of computationally-designed peptide therapeutics, is presenting at the 28th annual American Peptide Symposium exciting in vivo efficacy results from a de novo designed tumour-targeting peptide-drug conjugate (PDC). These findings address a major shortcoming of cytotoxic agents used in traditional chemotherapy treatments: these drugs cannot distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells, which often leads to deleterious chemotherapy-induced side effects. ProteinQure has designed and developed a family of PDCs that slow the growth of murine triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) tumours overexpressing the cell surface internalising receptor sortilin (SORT1), without inducing the overt toxicity commonly associated with cytotoxics. SORT1 expression is elevated in multiple tumour types, including TNBC, a subtype of breast cancer associated with aggressive clinical behaviour and poor disease outcomes. ProteinQure PDCs are high affinity and selective novel peptides conjugated to a cytotoxic agent. The peptides engage SORT1 to selectively deliver the conjugated cytotoxic payload via internalisation properties of the SORT1 receptor. These results highlight the potential of SORT1-engaging PDCs as an efficacious, targeted chemotherapeutic delivery strategy. We are continuing the evaluation of our PDC molecules in additional murine TNBC tumour models and additional oncology indications. Details can be seen at: https://proteinqure.com/portfolio.html .

ProteinQure is a biopharmaceutical company that designs novel exotic non-canonical amino acid containing peptide ligands with multiple therapeutic applications including conjugates appended with cytotoxics, oligonucleotides and radioisotopes. The platform incorporates computational and experimental approaches like biophysical modelling, molecular machine learning, and display screening technologies. Our capabilities have been validated both internally and externally with top-tier pharmaceutical companies as highlighted by multiple successes both in vivo and unprecedented in vitro design campaigns. Please contact us for additional information on our capabilities and maturing therapeutic portfolio.

