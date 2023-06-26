Dunlop Sports Americas: Keegan Bradley Wins the Travelers Championship With Srixon/Cleveland Golf in the Bag

Keegan Bradley earns sixth PGA TOUR victory at hometown event, the Travelers Championship.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Keegan Bradley is a PGA TOUR winner for the sixth time, as he clinched the Travelers Championship with a score of 23-under-par, three clear of the field at his hometown tournament. Bradley has 10 Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs in his bag and plays the Z-STAR DIAMOND ball.

The New England native set the new 72-hole scoring record working his Z-STAR DIAMOND around TPC River Highlands, hitting 83% of greens in regulation. "This [Z-STAR DIAMOND] ball is probably my favorite ball I've ever played at Srixon," said Bradley. With rounds of 62,63,64, and 68, he ranked first in strokes gained approach to the green and first in strokes gained total.

"This is for all the kids who grew up in New England, who had to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf. I'm just so proud to win this tournament," Bradley said. "I'm so thankful, this seems like a dream."

This is Bradley's second win of the 2022-2023 season, the first coming at the ZOZO Championship in the fall. Claiming his fifth Top-10 finish, Bradley continues a resurgent year with strong play in key areas of his game using a mixed bag of Srixon/Cleveland Golf gear. This season he ranks third on the PGA TOUR in approaches from 125-150 yards, with an average proximity of 19'6 feet.

Here is a full look at Keegan Bradley's bag:

Srixon ZX Mk II Utility Iron (3)

Srixon ZX5 4i-5i, ZX7 6i-PW

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore (52°, 58°)

Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball

To learn more about the Z-STAR DIAMOND and the other gear Bradley used to win the Travelers Championship, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

