WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
26.06.23
08:08 Uhr
18,720 Euro
+0,020
+0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,96019,44017:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2023 | 17:34
90 Leser

(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.6.2023



Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 26.6.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.6.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date26.6.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount6,000Shares
Average price/ share19.0821EUR
Total cost114,492.60EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 203 400 shares
including the shares repurchased on 26.6.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 26.6 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4dfb9d0c-2e9f-4d68-83f0-8ff007238e1b)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
