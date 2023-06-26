Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 17:42
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2023

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces that Cronin Services Ltd, a company controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, former Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak has acquired 189,645 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 in Cloudbreak ('Ordinary Shares') at 2.0p per share. Kyler Hardy now as an interest in 113,117,329 Ordinary Shares representing 18.61% of the issue share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Tel: +44 792 6 397675

Andrew Male, Interim CEO

andrew@westridgemi.com

Novum Securities

(Financial Adviser)

Tel: +44 7399 9400

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Oberon Capital

(Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3179 5355 /

+44 20 3179 5315

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator and royalty business. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company also deploys its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc., the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

Cloudbreak's generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the natural resource sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Samuel "Kyler" Hardy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Former Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

b)

LEI:

213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.0p

189,645

d)

Aggregated information:

·Aggregated volume:

· Price:

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

June 16, 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

London, UK


© 2023 PR Newswire
