Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2023

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces that Cronin Services Ltd, a company controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, former Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak has acquired 189,645 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 in Cloudbreak ('Ordinary Shares') at 2.0p per share. Kyler Hardy now as an interest in 113,117,329 Ordinary Shares representing 18.61% of the issue share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

