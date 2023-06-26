Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 19 to June 23, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
19/06/2023
313,144
54.077380
16,934,007.08
XPAR
19/06/2023
140,000
54.081601
7,571,424.14
CEUX
19/06/2023
39,597
54.082560
2,141,507.13
TQEX
19/06/2023
25,000
54.121181
1,353,029.53
AQEU
20/06/2023
318,529
53.479867
17,034,888.56
XPAR
20/06/2023
140,000
53.486968
7,488,175.52
CEUX
20/06/2023
40,000
53.490542
2,139,621.68
TQEX
20/06/2023
25,000
53.492508
1,337,312.70
AQEU
21/06/2023
320,364
53.303112
17,076,398.17
XPAR
21/06/2023
140,000
53.285315
7,459,944.10
CEUX
21/06/2023
40,000
53.282965
2,131,318.60
TQEX
21/06/2023
25,000
53.293371
1,332,334.28
AQEU
22/06/2023
305,817
52.799761
16,147,064.37
XPAR
22/06/2023
150,000
52.803545
7,920,531.68
CEUX
22/06/2023
40,000
52.804850
2,112,193.98
TQEX
22/06/2023
25,000
52.807698
1,320,192.46
AQEU
23/06/2023
309,864
52.437738
16,248,567.31
XPAR
23/06/2023
140,000
52.444791
7,342,270.74
CEUX
23/06/2023
40,000
52.449287
|
2,097,971.46
TQEX
23/06/2023
25,000
52.446755
1,311,168.87
AQEU
Total
2,602,315
53.221813
138,499,922.35
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626443573/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com