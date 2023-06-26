Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
26.06.2023 | 18:06
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, June 26

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 6 June 2023 has been set at 1.269845, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.441243 pence per share (USD dividend 3.10 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 7 July 2023 (to shareholders on the register on 16 June 2023).

26 June 2023

Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432

