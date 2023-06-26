BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

London, June 26

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 6 June 2023 has been set at 1.269845, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.441243 pence per share (USD dividend 3.10 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 7 July 2023 (to shareholders on the register on 16 June 2023).

