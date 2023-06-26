Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in UPONOR - FI0009002158

As per the press release, Georg Fischer Ltd hereby announced a public tender offer to the shareholders of Uponor Oyj (UPONOR, FI0009002158) to tender all their shares in UPONOR to Georg Fischer for a value equivalent to EUR 28.85 per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on or around 1 September 2023. Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove UPONOR from the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact at indexservices@nasdaq.com