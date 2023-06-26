Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
Tradegate
26.06.23
17:17 Uhr
28,500 Euro
-0,080
-0,28 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,28028,64019:24
28,32028,60019:26
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2023 | 18:10
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in UPONOR - FI0009002158

As per the press release, Georg Fischer Ltd hereby announced a public tender
offer to the shareholders of Uponor Oyj (UPONOR, FI0009002158) to tender all
their shares in UPONOR to Georg Fischer for a value equivalent to EUR 28.85 per
share. The Tender offer expected to expire on or around 1 September 2023. 

Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust
according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove UPONOR from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact at
indexservices@nasdaq.com
Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.