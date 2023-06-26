Anzeige
26.06.2023
KMProductions: Winesong Culinary Event Re-Launches in September After Pandemic Related Hiatus

Event experience includes tastings from chefs, wineries, artists, a train ride and a classic rock concert in the Redwood forest.

MENDOCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation announces the return of Winesong. The charity event will be held at the beautiful Mendocino Coast Botanical gardens on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11:00 AM. This event is a spectacular combination of creations by local chefs, wineries, artists and musicians in this lush ocean-view location. Event includes Winesong After Dark, where guests board The World Famous Skunk Train to the Glen Blair Pavilion (deep in the Redwood Forest) for a classic rock concert by The Side Deal. Proceeds to benefit the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation.

WINESONG

WINESONG
SAVE THE DATE

More information is available at www.MCHFoundation.org/Winesong

Contact Information

Kristin Martin
KMProductions
martin600@cox.net
714.345.0496

SOURCE: Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation

