Breckenridge Insurance Launches huntleasebind.com for Competitive Hunting Lease Coverage

Secure Competitive Hunting Lease Insurance Online in a few, easy steps at the newly launched huntleasebind.com.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / In response to the needs of hunting enthusiasts looking to pursue their passion, Breckenridge Insurance announces the launch of www.huntleasebind.com. This easy-to-use website delivers competitive liability coverage from an AM Best "A" rated carrier within minutes. This hunting lease insurance coverage is tailored to those who will use leased land for hunting activities this season.









www.huntleasebind.com is a turnkey web-based policy website and an extension of the existing program and longstanding expertise of the Outdoors/Recreation team at Breckenridge Insurance. "We're seeing this business already and the website is a significant time-saver. Anyone can go to www.huntleasebind.com and get a quick quote, fill in an application-and if it meets our underwriting parameters-they can pay online and download a policy right then," stated Stephanie Verseman, AINS, CPL and senior vice president and program director.

The coverage itself is inclusive of $1 Million per occurrence: $2 Million aggregate with no deductible and includes fire damage liability of $100,000 and medical expenses of $5,000. Rates start at $247.20 for up to 2,000 acres and additional acreage is quoted as actual on the website and taxes and other fees may apply. Of note, additional insureds are included in the premiums.

"I am very excited about this development with our hunt lease product. At Breckenridge, we are committed to the outdoor industry and want to make it easier for avid outdoorsmen and women to get the coverage they need," stated Trevor Pierce, president of Breckenridge Insurance.

Verseman added, "We're passionate about the sound enjoyment of the great outdoors. In addition to the hunt lease program, we work with numerous five-star shooting ranges, retail stores, guides and outfitters, lodges, resorts, campgrounds and RV parks in this exciting and growing industry."

For more information visit www.huntleasebind.com or email info@huntleasebind.com.

About Breckenridge Insurance: BRECKENRIDGE INSURANCE is a wholesale brokerage, binding and programs insurance provider delivering competitive commercial coverage solutions nationally. With problem-solving specialists spanning a variety of industries and insurance lines, the team provides expertise and access to top-rated markets. For more information, please visit WWW.BRECKIS.COM or call 855.728.8822. CA Insurance License #0G13592

