26.06.2023
First Time Founder Capital Officially Launches

Working as a bridge between founder and funder, FTFC is on a mission to help first-time founders succeed in raising capital

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Spidaliere Consulting is thrilled to announce the launch of First Time Founder Capital (FTFC), a firm dedicated to accelerating the fundraising success of startups.

FTFC Logo

FTFC Logo



In the midst of the current macroeconomic climate, marked by increased challenges in fundraising, founder Mike Spidaliere made the strategic decision to launch First Time Founder Capital (FTFC) now. He recognized the unique difficulties that startups face in securing funding, especially for first-time founders navigating uncharted territories. By launching FTFC at this critical juncture, he aims to provide vital support and guidance to these entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the complex fundraising landscape and increase their chances of success. The firm is on a mission to be the bridge between founder and funder, offering curated, strategic deal flow to his growing network of active investors while equipping founders with the necessary tools and resources to navigate these challenging times.

"To help founders avoid common fundraising mistakes that impact too many startups, we work with them to strengthen their fundraising strategy by providing guidance on key aspects such as raise amount, valuation, investor profiling, pitch deck, execution, and more," says Mike Spidaliere.

For the full story behind the creation of First Time Founder Capital, read the blog on their website.

Join us as First Time Founder Capital!

Contact Information

Michael Spidaliere
Founder + Principal
mspidaliere@gmail.com
6039433222

SOURCE: First Time Founder Capital

