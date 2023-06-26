Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
19/06/2023
FR0010307819
37 319
91,0182
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
20/06/2023
FR0010307819
56 660
89,5046
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
20/06/2023
FR0010307819
25 599
89,5194
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
21/06/2023
FR0010307819
51 647
88,7182
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
22/06/2023
FR0010307819
47 000
87,4123
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
22/06/2023
FR0010307819
31 000
87,3735
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
23/06/2023
FR0010307819
32 939
87,0670
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
23/06/2023
FR0010307819
15 835
86,9439
CEUX
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
297 999
88,6019
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626200951/en/
Contacts:
Legrand