IBrands Global: IBrand's BluLabs Expands Manufacturing Capabilities and Nearshoring Options with Partnership in Ditar Bag Factory in Colombia

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / IBrands Global, a global supply partner to leading foodservice and retail businesses, is excited to announce that BluLabs LLC, its private-label product development firm, has acquired a stake in Ditar Bag Factory in Barranquilla, Colombia. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for BluLabs as it expands its nearshore manufacturing capabilities to produce more environmentally-friendly paper bags for the food service and retail industries.

(Ditar Bag Process in Barranquilla, Colombia)



BluLabs serves an extensive client base, including renowned food service and retail companies such as Performance Food Group, CVS, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Depot, Panera Bread, and American Airlines. The acquisition of Ditar Bag Factory strengthens BluLabs' position as an industry leader in producing bags and accessories while protecting its customers from supply chain disruptions that have been prevalent during the global pandemic and supply chain crisis.



Remy Garson, the Chief Executive Officer of IBrands, emphasized the importance of this acquisition for BluLabs and its clients. He stated, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ditar Bag Factory in Barranquilla, Colombia. This investment expands our manufacturing capabilities and defends our clients from risks of future tariff and supply disruptions out of Asia. BluLabs is committed to leading the transition from single-use plastic bags to compostable and sustainable alternatives for the food service and retail industries."



As part of the deal, Ditar Bag Factory has committed to installing solar panels on its roofs by the end of 2023, which will make it the only bag factory in Colombia powered by 100 percent renewable energy. The company has also been recognized by the Barranquilla Mayor's Department for its inclusive hiring practices, which provide employment opportunities to disabled workers, including the hearing impaired.



BluLabs remains committed to leading the shift to more sustainable and ethical business practices, promoting fair labor practices, and minimizing its environmental footprint. The company's dedication to sustainability made Ditar a natural acquisition, given the Colombian company's focus on manufacturing bags made with 100 percent ecological and biodegradable materials."We believe this partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and responsible business practices," added Cole Garson, the Chief Operating Officer of BluLabs. "BluLabs is poised to lead the way in near-shoring strategies, bringing production closer to our clients while maintaining our high standards of craftsmanship and product excellence to meet their private label standards."BluLabs' partnership with Ditar represents a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its dedication to meeting the shifting demands of the retail and food service consumer. With its expanded manufacturing capabilities and near-shoring approach, BluLabs is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional products and services to its valued customers.IBrands is a world-leading supply chain platform and brand collective servicing the food service and retail industries. The company excels in executing programs from concept through delivery, handling all facets of the supply chain in-houseBluLabs is a private label product development firm. With a strong presence in thousands of retail doors and food service establishments across the country, BluLabs is committed to delivering high-quality products to its clients while promoting sustainable and ethical business practicesEvan WhiteEvan@EvanWhitePR.com509.995.9105

SOURCE: IBrands Global

