26.06.2023
Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Amendment of Trust Indenture

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce today that further to its news release dated June 20, 2023, the Company has now entered into a first supplemental indenture (the "Supplement") to the trust indenture dated May 6, 2021 with Odyssey Trust Company, as note trustee, to implement the amendments referred to in such news release governing the subordinated convertible notes due 2024. The Supplement will be available on SEDAR.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

For further information please contact:

Kay Jessel
Executive Director
604.365.6099
IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763716/Final-Bell-Holdings-International-Announces-Amendment-of-Trust-Indenture

