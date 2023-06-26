JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team is Hosting the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on July 11th, 12th, and 13th

- The full event schedule of presenting companies coming soon -

- Live video webcast with moderated interactive discussion with participating companies -

- Event to highlight companies' value proposition and pathway to unlock value -

- Access the event at www.virtualinvestorco.com -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host a Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on July 11-13, 2023. As part of the virtual event, participating companies will provide a brief introduction, followed by a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. The goal of this event is to engage with members of management from participating companies and guide investors to better understand the value proposition.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

Investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at http://www.virtualinvestorco.com/.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763706/JTC-Team-is-Hosting-the-Virtual-Investor-Summer-Spotlight-Series-on-July-11th-12th-and-13th