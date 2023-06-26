bluewingmusic: New York City Singer-Songwriter Michael Beatty Announces Highly Anticipated Single "Follow The Light" and Debut Music Video

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Renowned recording artist Michael Beatty is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest bluewingmusic release, "Follow The Light." The upbeat synth-pop anthem, which delves into the challenges of overcoming the loss of a best friend to find a new day, is scheduled to drop on all streaming platforms June 23rd.



Produced by industry stalwart Devin Greenwood and executive produced by award winning Timothy LeGallo , "Follow The Light" promises to be a remarkable addition to Beatty's discography. With its infectious melodies, vibrant energy, and heartfelt lyrics, the song showcases his musical prowess and ability to craft compelling narratives.

Recorded at Beatty's home studio in Hell's Kitchen and Honey Jar Studios in Brooklyn, "Follow The Light" is a synth pop mix of 1980's darkwave, organic instrumentation and poetry revealing "a visionary hope of something new…gotta let that light shine down on you." Building on the success of his previous hit singles "The Lights of Mystery" and "42nd St. Hymn," Beatty continues to push boundaries and deliver music that celebrates life. "Bearing witness to my friend's final days, I felt a creative spark and the need to share my reflections of seeing him through to the end, in the hope that it may provide comfort to others experiencing loss."

Accompanying the release of "Follow The Light" is the highly anticipated music video, directed by filmmaker and producer Roy De La Maza. Known for his innovative storytelling, De La Maza's creative vision perfectly complements Beatty's compelling performance, creating a truly immersive audiovisual experience.

Beatty's unique ability to capture raw emotions and translate them into catchy melodies has garnered him critical acclaim and numerous accolades throughout his career. "Follow The Light" and its accompanying music video invites the audience to embark on a musical journey that celebrates the triumphs and challenges of the human spirit. This highly anticipated single will be available June 23rd on all major streaming platforms.

About Michael Beatty:

Michael Beatty is a veteran of the music and performing arts industries known for his soulful vocals, infectious melodies, and introspective lyrics. With a sound that blends elements of synth-pop, indie rock, folk and jazz, Beatty's music resonates with audiences around the world. His ability to convey deep emotions through his songs has garnered him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

