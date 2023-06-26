Kathryn Janicek Productions: New Program Aims to Improve Patient Outcomes by Creating More Female Leaders in Healthcare

Have Your Voice Heard educational program now available to female doctors, healthcare workers, and women in related sciences.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / A new educational initiative designed to empower women in the healthcare sector, Have Your Voice Heard, has launched this month. This membership program is designed to strengthen the communication and executive presence skills of women in healthcare, with the ultimate goal of enhancing patient care and outcomes.

Have Your Voice Heard's Kathryn Janicek

Kathryn Janicek, the creator of the Have Your Voice Heard educational initiative for women in healthcare, in a client training.

Patients treated by female physicians have lower death rates, according to a 2021 JAMA study. Yet women only hold 25% of healthcare leadership positions globally. Have Your Voice Heard was created to help break this glass ceiling in healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Created for female doctors and women working across healthcare and basic sciences, Have Your Voice Heard is delivered through virtual coursework, networking, and one-on-one coaching. Participants will receive training and tools to improve their executive presence, gain confidence, enhance communication skills, and effectively advocate for their ideas and perspectives.

"We created this program to help more female leaders in healthcare have their voice heard so fewer patients get lost in the system, receive misdiagnoses, or die from either preventable diseases or in childbirth," said Kathryn Janicek, the program's founder. "Our members will receive training, tools, and a supportive community to lead their teams and advocate for their patients confidently - be it in a lab, a bedside, or the operating room."

Have Your Voice Heard is open to female and female-identifying healthcare professionals at all stages of their careers. The fee is $97 monthly, with no long-term enrollments required. Students currently enrolled in school will receive 50 percent off the program fee. Have Your Voice Heard will partner with hospitals, healthcare networks, universities, and medical associations nationwide to ensure the curriculum is widely accessible.

The program was designed and is taught by Kathryn Janicek, an Emmy-winning media trainer and public speaker who coaches healthcare leaders and Fortune 500 executives through her company, Kathryn Janicek Productions. Kathryn is the media and public speaking trainer for the American Dental Association, the College of American Pathologists, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and many other organizations. She has also privately trained researchers at leading biotech firms and physicians at Harvard, Yale, Mayo Clinic, NYU, and other hospitals.

For more information about Have Your Voice Heard, including how to register or become a partner, visit KathrynJanicek.com.

About Have Your Voice Heard

Have Your Voice Heard is an educational initiative that champions the advancement of women in healthcare. The membership program is designed to foster communication skills and executive presence, nurture talent, and amplify the voices of female healthcare professionals. By doing so, the initiative aims to improve patient outcomes, boost female representation in leadership positions, and create a more balanced, equitable healthcare system.

