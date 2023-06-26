International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies today announced the launch of its wholesale seed bank, a follow up to the company's launch of direct-to-consumer seed sales in late 2022. Seeds are available for wholesale purchase in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Thailand, with South America and Canada coming online soon.

"I never thought I would see the day where we were selling Cookies genetics and seeds in smoke shops and hydro stores around the world," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

Seed banks, a mainstay in traditional agriculture, are vital to preserving genetic diversity for the future. A leader in cannabis genetics since its inception, Cookies continues to pioneer the space by expanding access to high-quality cultivars across the globe. The wholesale catalog spans Cookies and Lemonnade's vast library of sought-after genetics.

The full digital catalog is available in English, Spanish, French, Thai, Dutch, Portuguese, German, Greek and Italian. Hydro stores, smoke shops and other interested retailers may apply for a wholesale account here.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to 61 retail locations in 25 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co.

