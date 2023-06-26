Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author of "6 Weeks to Happy" Zahra Karsan Launches Life Block Quiz to Teach Individuals How to Rewire their Mindset for Happiness not Survival

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Bestselling author Zahra Karsan, renowned for her book "6 Weeks to Happy," is empowering individuals to shift their mindset from survival to happiness with the launch of the Life Block Quiz. Karsan aims to guide people on a transformative journey of rewiring their minds, enabling them to embrace love, support, better health and financial security. By identifying and addressing Life Blocks, individuals can open themselves up to the happiness they truly deserve.

Zahra Karsan explains, "We are naturally wired for survival, but that wiring can sometimes hinder our ability to experience true happiness and success. Through the Life Block Quiz, individuals can gain self-awareness and insights into the life experiences that have shaped them. They will discover their core life blocks and acquire the necessary tools to make meaningful changes, both consciously and unconsciously, removing roadblocks that hinder their growth and happiness."

With over 20 years of experience as a highly sought-after mindset coach, Zahra Karsan combines her expertise in neuroscience and positive psychology to transform lives through her R.E.W.I.R.E. Mindset SystemTM. This system empowers individuals to lead successful, happier, and stress-free lives by utilizing breakthrough brain-training tools and techniques. By following the six-step R.E.W.I.R.E. framework and adopting an ongoing lifestyle of growth, Zahra has successfully helped countless individuals reframe their outlook on life, unlocking their highest potential.

About the book "6 Weeks to Happy"

"6 Weeks to Happy: The Ultimate Roadmap to Retrain Your Brain for Better Health, Greater Abundance,

And Long-Lasting Peace and Happiness" is a bestselling manual that guides readers in retraining their brains to enhance their mental and emotional well-being. The book unveils the transformative power of the R.E.W.I.R.E. Mindset SystemTM, providing a step-by-step guide to break free from stress, anxiety, and depression. "6 Weeks to Happy" debuted at #1 on the Amazon and Barnes & Noble charts and earned the #2 spot on The Wall Street Journal Bestseller List. Forbes Magazine and Yahoo Finance have featured author Zahra Karsan upon the book's release. You can purchase "6 Weeks to Happy" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo. According to Zahra, "In this book, I combine the principles of science and spirituality to retrain the brain from stress to success. These techniques are a result of my own journey of self-discovery, and tried and tested methods with my clients. I believe they serve as a true beginning to a better life."

About the Author Zahra Karsan

Zahra Karsan is an inspirational public speaker and a trusted personal success coach to some of the world's top C-level executives. Recognized as a Top 10 Success Coach by Yahoo Finance, she is the bestselling author of "6 Weeks to Happy" and the creator of the R.E.W.I.R.E. SystemTM, a groundbreaking methodology that retrains the brain for greater happiness, health, wealth, and success.

Life Blocks Quiz

https://rewiremindsetsystem.com/quiz/

Media Contact:

Hannah Cassimere

Email: Hannah@GetZend.com

For interview requests or further inquiries, please contact Hannah Cassimere.

SOURCE: Zahra Karsan

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762435/Wall-Street-Journal-Bestselling-Author-of-6-Weeks-to-Happy-Zahra-Karsan-Launches-Life-Block-Quiz-to-Teach-Individuals-How-to-Rewire-their-Mindset-for-Happiness-not-Survival