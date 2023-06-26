Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTCQB: GLDRF)

(FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") provides the following update on the Company's lithium operations in Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The wildfires continue to impact Quebec, resulting in a temporary suspension of all site-based work activities on the Company's wholly owned Lithium Property (the "Property" or "Project"). All personnel have been demobilised until the situation improves. Helicopters assigned to the Project have been requisitioned by the government for the firefighting activities in the province.

The wildfires are having minimal direct impact on the property. The situation is evolving continuously, the Company is monitoring it very closely and will provide an update as soon as possible.

Champion Electric continues to work on the interpretation of the results of an airborne Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed prior to the forest fire related evacuations. The TDEM survey aimed to follow up on a selection of shallow VLF-EM conductive anomalies spatially correlated with mapped ultramafic rocks of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt which are anomalous in Ni (Nickel), Co (Cobalt) and Cr (Chromium) and deemed prospective for base metals mineralisation. Targets generated will thereafter be evaluated on the ground concurrent with the planned exploration efforts for lithium-bearing pegmatites once the crew is able to go back into the field.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

