SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Ranked #1 in California by Forbes

Credit Union Achieves Best-in-State Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the state's largest credit union, which serves more than 1.3 million school employees and their families, has been recognized by Forbes as the number one Best-In-State Credit Union in California. This is the fifth consecutive year SchoolsFirst FCU has earned a spot among the top-ranking credit unions on the Forbes list.

Bill Cheney Chief Executive Officer SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

"It's an honor to receive this recognition for the fifth year in a row," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "Our number one priority is Member service, and we take pride in looking out for the best interests of our Members to help them achieve financial well-being. We are truly grateful for our loyal Members and dedicated team who make this recognition possible."

To create its list of banks and credit unions, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed approximately 31,000 U.S. residents. Participants were asked to evaluate the banks and credit unions where they maintain a checking or savings account based on criteria such as customer service, the quality of the financial advice representatives offer and whether fees are transparent and reasonable. They were also asked about the ease of navigating the company website, on-location branch services and the overall level of trust the companies inspired. Additionally, reviews and ratings posted on Google reviews between March 2020 and April 2023 were evaluated for each bank and credit union.

In California, five credit unions received recognition as a Forbes' Best-in-State Credit Union , with SchoolsFirst FCU ranking number one in the state. Of the approximately 4,900 credit unions nationwide, only 147 credit unions were awarded this designation.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

