Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you beverages dedicated to promoting holistic well-being, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Shopify-based app. This exciting development aims to support the way consumers shop for wellness beverages by offering enhanced features, seamless navigation, and lifestyle recommendations, all within the widely popular Shopify framework. To kick off the launch, CENTR is providing a limited time offer: a free 10pk CENTR Instant Relax for all users who download and use the app.





CENTR Brands App on the App Store or Google Play



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6356/171381_a703e4da842dfa8a_001full.jpg

In an era where individuals are increasingly prioritizing their health and well-being, CENTR understands the importance of providing exceptional shopping experiences that align with customers' holistic lifestyles. The introduction of the CENTR Brands app represents a milestone in CENTR's mission to empower consumers on their wellness journeys and support their efforts to lead healthier, balanced lives.

Key features of CENTR's app include:

Intuitive Browsing: The app offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface designed to simplify the browsing experience for consumers seeking functional wellness beverages. With CENTR's app, customers can effortlessly explore all our collections, ensuring they find the perfect beverage to support their well-being goals. Lifestyle Recommendations: CENTR's app provides recipe recommendations to those seeking ways to expand how they incorporate CENTR into their wellness journeys, be it smoothies or mindful non-alcoholic or alcoholic drinks. We want to ensure that customers discover options that align perfectly with their lifestyle choices. Seamless Checkout Process: CENTR's app optimizes the checkout process, allowing consumers to complete their purchases swiftly and securely. With features such as saved payment methods and shipping details, the app enhances convenience, ensuring a seamless end-to-end shopping experience.

"We are delighted to introduce the CENTR Brands app, revolutionizing the shopping experience for consumers seeking functional wellness beverages," said Arjan Chima, CEO at CENTR. "This innovative addition reflects our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology and providing customers with a seamless, personalized, and enjoyable shopping journey. To celebrate the launch, we are offering a free time-limited promotion. For all users who download and use the app, CENTR is giving away a complimentary 10pk CENTR Instant Relax, a soothing ready-to-mix beverage designed to promote relaxation and stress relief. We believe that this promotion will allow individuals to experience the benefits of our products firsthand and further enhance their wellness routines."

The CENTR Brands app is now available for download on either the iOS App Store or Google Play store. For more information about CENTR and its range of functional wellness beverages, please visit www.findyourcentr.com .

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com. The CENTR Brands app is now available for download on either the iOS App Store or Google Play store.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Arjan Chima

Arjan Chima, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including with respect to the completion of the Offering, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the value proposition the Company offers to consumers, the Company's ability to capitalize on global health & wellness trends, its ability to grow revenue opportunities and improve returns to its shareholders, the Company's positioning in the emerging health beverage market and the Company's ability to drive sustainable, industry-leading growth. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171381