Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHTW | ISIN: KYG2353J1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CN LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CN LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.06.2023 | 02:31
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CN Logistics' New Office in the Netherlands Puts into Operation Further Strengthen Business Networks in Europe and Enhance Synergy with Existing Businesses

DJ CN Logistics' New Office in the Netherlands Puts into Operation Further Strengthen Business Networks in Europe and Enhance Synergy with Existing Businesses 

EQS Newswire / 27/06/2023 / 08:00 UTC+8 
 
 
[Hong Kong - 27th June 2023] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), a well-established 
international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Allport Cruise Service ("Allport 
Cruise"), which specialises in cruise logistics, will officially commence operations in the Netherlands in July. This 
move will further strengthen the Group's strategic presence in the cruise logistics segment and deepen its global 
layout, creating greater synergy with the existing air and sea freight forwarding business to promote the overall 
development of the Group. 
 
As a logistics solutions provider with a focus on the high-end fashion and wine sectors, the Group is committed to 
exploring business verticals with high standards and considerable profit margins. In early 2022, the Group saw a 
tremendous opportunity in the cruise market in the post-pandemic era and acquired Allport Cruise to develop a new 
business in cruise logistics. Leveraging its long-term cooperation with many international cruise lines and the 
synergies built after integrating with the Group's existing business, a number of tenders for shipments for drydock 
projects and cruise replenishment were successfully awarded in 2022, contributing approximately USUSD44 million to the 
Group's revenue. The Group also leveraged the new business presence and service capabilities gained in Europe, 
Southeast Asia, and North America to extend existing services to new markets, developing an all-rounded business and 
unleashing new potential. 
 
While the pandemic gradually recedes, industry research in recent months shows that the global cruise industry is 
expected to rapidly grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% and reach USUSD136 billion by 2031, more than 
1.5 times the USUSD53 billion in 2021. Therefore, to grasp these significant business opportunities and strengthen its 
business presence as well as service capabilities, Allport Cruise established a new office in the Netherlands. The 
Netherlands is a strategically important market in Europe for the cruise industry, with fortuitous geographic 
advantages, well-developed transportation infrastructure, and a comprehensive international sea network, to fulfil the 
growing demand for cruise logistics services from the market. The new office will officially commence operations in 
July, and this expansion will allow the Group to build up a stronger global business footprint covering a number of 
European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands and France; several Asian regions, including Japan, 
Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia; as well as the North American 
markets, the United States and Canada. The Group believes that the establishment of the Netherlands office will help 
reinforce its business layout for cruise logistics and expand the Group's strategic presence in the world, particularly 
across the Europe and Asia regions, creating more significant synergies to capture the opportunities in the 
post-pandemic period. 
 
Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company, commented, "Establishing the new office in the 
Netherlands marks another milestone for CN Logistics' expansion into cruise logistics, further consolidating its 
leading role as a global logistics corporation. The new Netherlands branch has been joined by Dennis Verhoeven. With 
his rich experience in the logistics industry and extensive network resources, he will be able to lead the local team 
forward with a "Passion for Service" of the group. We look forward to building a stronger global network to attain more 
contracts for replenishment projects as well as stimulate our existing business. As the pandemic is approaching its 
end, global tourism as well as luxury, fashion, and retail sectors are regaining growing momentum. We will continue to 
strive for excellence in enhancing our service quality and seize the opportunities in the post-pandemic era to achieve 
diversified business development. In our corporate development, we firmly believe that 'even 99% is a failure, but only 
100% is good enough.' We are dedicated and committed to actively delivering greater returns to our stakeholders and 
shareholders." 
 
 
- End - 
 
 
About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited 
Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business 
of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products 
and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to 
the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both 
the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https://www.cnlogistics.com.hk 
 
 
27/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 20:00 ET (00:00 GMT)

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.