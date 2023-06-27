Veterans for Trump: Capitol Times Magazine Launches Inaugural Edition Featuring Patrick Byrne on 'DHS Domestic Extremist' Cover

Capitol Times Magazine launches Inaugural edition featuring Patrick Byrne announced through Veterans for Trump Press room by President Stan Fitzgerald

ACWORTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Patrick Byrne with Martha Fain have chosen Stan Fitzgerald, President of Veterans for Trump, to announce the launch of the non-partisan political magazine titled "Capitol Times Magazine".





Patrick M. Byrne featured in Magazine Launch

Coming into distribution is the Inaugural Issue Capital Times Magazine Issue 1 - July 2023.

From the Feature Story: "WASHINGTON, DC: BREAKING NEWS. Shocking testimony from Patrick Byrne hits news stands. Byrne's J6 testimony transcript is made public. Byrne's top secret chronicles of bribery and corruption could disrupt the 2024 Presidential election. Byrne details his relationship with alleged 'Russian Spy' Maria Butina."

"Patrick's story is for real, he's for real, and the corruption he's exposed is for real, and it only gets worse the further you read," said General Mike Flynn.

Patrick M. Byrne is the Founder and former CEO of Overstock.com. He holds a certificate from Beijing Normal University, a bachelor's degree in philosophy and Asian studies from Dartmouth College, a master's in philosophy from Cambridge University as a Marshall Scholar, and a doctorate in philosophy from Stanford University.

Byrne has served as a Teaching Fellow at Stanford University; Chairman, President and CEO of Centricut, LLC; and Chairman, President and CEO at Fechheimer Brothers, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

For media inquires contact Stan Fitzgerald 770-707-6291.

Stan Fitzgerald

President Veterans for Trump

stanfitzgerald@veteransfortrump.us

770-707-6291

