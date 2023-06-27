Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2023 | 03:38
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veterans for Trump: Capitol Times Magazine Launches Inaugural Edition Featuring Patrick Byrne on 'DHS Domestic Extremist' Cover

Capitol Times Magazine launches Inaugural edition featuring Patrick Byrne announced through Veterans for Trump Press room by President Stan Fitzgerald

ACWORTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Patrick Byrne with Martha Fain have chosen Stan Fitzgerald, President of Veterans for Trump, to announce the launch of the non-partisan political magazine titled "Capitol Times Magazine".

Patrick M. Byrne featured in Magazine Launch

Patrick M. Byrne featured in Magazine Launch
Patrick M. Byrne featured in Magazine Launch announcement by Veterans for Trump



Coming into distribution is the Inaugural Issue Capital Times Magazine Issue 1 - July 2023.

From the Feature Story: "WASHINGTON, DC: BREAKING NEWS. Shocking testimony from Patrick Byrne hits news stands. Byrne's J6 testimony transcript is made public. Byrne's top secret chronicles of bribery and corruption could disrupt the 2024 Presidential election. Byrne details his relationship with alleged 'Russian Spy' Maria Butina."

"Patrick's story is for real, he's for real, and the corruption he's exposed is for real, and it only gets worse the further you read," said General Mike Flynn.

Patrick M. Byrne is the Founder and former CEO of Overstock.com. He holds a certificate from Beijing Normal University, a bachelor's degree in philosophy and Asian studies from Dartmouth College, a master's in philosophy from Cambridge University as a Marshall Scholar, and a doctorate in philosophy from Stanford University.

Byrne has served as a Teaching Fellow at Stanford University; Chairman, President and CEO of Centricut, LLC; and Chairman, President and CEO at Fechheimer Brothers, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

For media inquires contact Stan Fitzgerald 770-707-6291.

Contact Information
Stan Fitzgerald
President Veterans for Trump
stanfitzgerald@veteransfortrump.us
770-707-6291

SOURCE: Veterans For Trump

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763818/Capitol-Times-Magazine-Launches-Inaugural-Edition-Featuring-Patrick-Byrne-on-DHS-Domestic-Extremist-Cover

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
