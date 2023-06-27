London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Britain-based financial service provider Sends announced the first version of its financial application. In mid-July, Sends plans to launch the financial app for both iOS and Android users. It is available to all customers throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom.







In Sends app 1.0, clients and companies with registered accounts can maintain transactions, make payments and analyse dashboards. Current Sends users will receive real-time information on their performance in the app.

Sends development team continues working on the app and planning the second release in August 2023. The second version must introduce registration and opening account options inside the application.

'We developed this application for private and legal entities who search for individual approaches from the financial operator. The app's first version has limited features, but we are already working on its development and improvement. We are customer-oriented and always try to listen to the wishes and requirements of our customers. The app will be launched for iOS and Android devices in the UK and EEA countries. Our team plans to enter other markets soon,' - commented Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends.

Previously Sends provided its services on the web, where customers can register, open a multicurrency account, exchange currencies or connect acquiring. The company works both for private and legal entities.

Sends is a Britain-based financial service provider with various services like Internet acquiring or multicurrency business accounts. Smartflow Payments Limited is registered in England and Wales, trading under the name Sends. Smartflow Payments Limited develops and manages Sends brand and website.

This month PSP Sends also joined the Fintech Circle association in the UK with a network of over 260,000+ fintech entrepreneurs, finance professionals, academic and government representatives. As Sends continues to expand its services and explore new avenues in the fintech domain, its membership in Fintech Circle further solidifies its commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing innovative financial solutions.

