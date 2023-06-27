

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 96.39 against the yen, 1.6259 against the euro and 1.0874 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.75, 1.6334 and 1.0821, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6720 and 0.8819 from a recent 4-day low of 0.6666 and a 7-1/2-month low of 0.8763, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro, 1.11 against the kiwi, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



