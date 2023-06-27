

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand strengthened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than an 8-year high of 88.83 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 88.45.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 1.7651 and a 5-day high of 0.6191 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.7681 and 0.6164, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro and 0.62 against the greenback.



