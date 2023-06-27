Bluetti Power Inc.: Survive and Thrive: BLUETTI AC500&B300S - The Ultimate Power Solution for Home Emergencies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / In today's world, frequent extreme weather events like hurricanes and ice storms, coupled with aging power grids, have made power outages a fact of life. The grid can go down when you're working from home, cooking dinner, or watching TV, leaving you fumbling in the dark for a flashlight.

Thankfully, you can avoid such troubles by having reliable backup power at home. Among the various companies offering power solutions, BLUETTI emerges as a top contender, whose AC500&B300S can definitely save you from worries and high electricity bills.

Why is the BLUETTI AC500&B300S a Better Fit for Home Power Backup?

The BLUETTI AC500 is a 100% modular power station that requires expansion batteries, B300 or B300S, to offer varying capacities to suit any energy need. With impressive performance, it has been well received since its funding on Indiegogo, where it raised over $12 million from 5,183 backers.

The AC500 stands out as a powerful and customizable backup power system compared to BLUETTI's other lineups, such as the EB series and AC200 series portable power stations.

Most importantly, the AC500&B300S system, with its impressive power capacity of up to 240V, 10,000 Watts, and 36.8kWh, is a user-friendly, plug-and-play system designed for everyone. It doesn't necessitate any expertise in electricity or wiring. You can immediately tap into its massive power straight out of the box.

While the AC200 series, like AC200P and AC200MAX, come with relatively larger power of 2,000W and 2,200W, respectively. But they still have limitations in terms of powering many large loads or surviving extended power outages.

Key Features of BLUETTI AC500&B300S

1. Impressive Power and Capacity

The AC500 is equipped with a powerful 5kW pure sine wave inverter with up to 10kW surge power. It can power your sensitive equipment and other large appliances such as washers, dryers, TVs, refrigerators, coffee makers, microwaves, and almost anything else you can throw at it.

Hooking up to six B300S battery packs, 3,072Wh each, you can achieve a maximum capacity of 18,432Wh. This is enough to power an average residential home with a daily electricity demand of 3kWh for roughly six days. You can choose from one to six batteries to build your own battery systems for your specific needs.

2. Versatile Fast Charging

The AC500 offers flexible charging methods, including wall outlet, solar, generator, and lead-acid battery, separately or in combination. It has two built-in MPPT controllers for efficient 3kW solar charging. Combining solar with AC input, an AC500+B300S combo charges from 0% to 80% SOC at a rate of 4.5kW in about 50 minutes. That means you can charge it up as easily as during your lunch breaks.

3. All-day Uninterrupted Power Supply

The AC500 is on standby 24/7 when connected to the home power grid. In the event of a power failure, it switches over in less than 20ms so that you can hardly notice the slight flickering of the lights, delivering constant power to protect your computer from data loss and keep your fish tank, refrigerator, CPAP, and other essentials working without interruption in any way.

4. Doubled Power and Voltage (For AC100V~120V regions)

Two sets of AC500 with at least two or more B300S can be combined via a Fusion Box Pro(available from BLUETTI shop) to enable Split Phase Bonding. This setup can double the total power, voltage, and capacity. For example, two sets of AC500+6*B300S can power your 240V appliances and have an astonishing battery capacity of 36,864Wh, enough for a week or two of off-grid living.

Connecting the AC500 to your home's electrical panel via a BLUETTI's Smart Home Panel makes blackouts and high energy bills a thing of the past. Its Peak load shifting allows you to charge the power station during off-peak hours when electricity prices are lower, and then use it to power your home during peak hours.

5. Durable LiFePO4 Battery with Self-heating Function

The B300S battery uses LiFePO4 cells, which are more long-lasting than conventional NMC batteries. It has a slightly lower capacity density, but is safer and can pass the puncture test without exploding and catching fire. The B300S battery retains at least 80% of its capacity after 3,500 charge cycles, equivalent to ten years of daily discharging.

Additionally, the B300S battery can heat up responsively even at temperatures as low as -20°C, ensuring smooth operation of the AC500 system on freezing days or in cold areas.

Final thoughts

In short, the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S is a powerful clean energy solution to run your home. Unlike a gas generator, it produces no noise, pollution, or toxic emissions, making it safe for indoor use without ongoing fuel costs and maintenance charges. It's highly recommended to take the AC500 as your home backup power to help you prepare for emergencies, reduce energy bills, and live a greener lifestyle.

